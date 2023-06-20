Companies / Industrials

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Why Afrimat sees value in acquiring Lafarge SA

Business Day TV speaks to Afrimat CEO Andries van Heerden

20 June 2023 - 20:36
Afrimat CEO Andries Van Heerden. Picture: MICHAEL WALKER
Afrimat CEO Andries Van Heerden. Picture: MICHAEL WALKER

Building materials and mining group Afrimat has announced its acquisition of Lafarge SA. The deal carries a price tag of $6m, but there is also a loan repayment component of the transaction of R900m. To find out why Afrimat sees value in acquiring Lafarge SA, Business Day TV spoke to Afrimat CEO Andries van Heerden.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

Afrimat bags Lafarge SA in ‘deal of the century’

The building materials group aims to meet customer demand and enhance operational efficiency with the acquisition
Companies
14 hours ago

Companies in this Story

 CLICK TO VIEW FULL TEARSHEET
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Transaction Capital gets funding for car ...
Companies / Transport & Tourism
2.
Omnia warns of ‘unofficial’ sanctions should ...
Companies / Industrials
3.
MultiChoice fears losing customers as ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
4.
Afrimat bags Lafarge SA in ‘deal of the century’
Companies / Mining
5.
More properties set to be auctioned as financial ...
Companies / Property

Related Articles

Afrimat bags Lafarge SA in ‘deal of the century’

Companies / Mining

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.