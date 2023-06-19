Business Day TV speaks to Anthea Gardner from Cartesian Capital
Despite challenging trading conditions, Omnia has managed to deliver double-digit profit growth. During the full-year period, the fertiliser and explosives group reported a 24% jump in revenue, while headline earnings per share rose 10%, thanks to upbeat demand and higher commodity prices.
Business Day TV unpacked the numbers with the company’s CEO, Seelan Gobalsamy.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Omnia posts strong results despite tough operating environment
Business Day TV speaks to Omnia CEO Seelan Gobalsamy
