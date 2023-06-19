Companies / Industrials

WATCH: Omnia posts strong results despite tough operating environment

Business Day TV speaks to Omnia CEO Seelan Gobalsamy

19 June 2023 - 20:32
Omnia CEO Seelan Gobalsamy. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Omnia CEO Seelan Gobalsamy. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

Despite challenging trading conditions, Omnia has managed to deliver double-digit profit growth. During the full-year period, the fertiliser and explosives group reported a 24% jump in revenue, while headline earnings per share rose 10%, thanks to upbeat demand and higher commodity prices.

Business Day TV unpacked the numbers with the company’s CEO, Seelan Gobalsamy.

