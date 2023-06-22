Companies / Industrials

Labat Africa appoints advisory board for its healthcare unit

15-member panel will guide Labat Healthcare on pharmaceutical science and clinical pharmacology issues

22 June 2023 - 15:01 Michelle Gumede

Integrated cannabis business Labat Africa has announced a 15-person advisory board to offer give scientific, technical and clinical guidance to its subsidiary Labat Healthcare in its ambitious bid to penetrate European markets.

The members are Edith Antunes, Leonhard Terp, Harrikrishna Narismulu, Naushaad Suleman, Denzil Beukes, Rinesh Chetty, Agatha Wilhase, Ian Donjeany, Raj Daya, Shuaib Chalklen, Jens Windahl Pedersen, Sibongile Vilakazi, Ravi Naidoo, Nokuphumula Mkhwanazi and former ANC MP Mnyamezeli Booi...

