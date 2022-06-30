Money & Investing LOGISTICS Santova’s just getting started Santova has been an unsung star in the past year, and it’s only getting going, say its diehard followers B L Premium

Punters who missed the good ship Santova at low tide a year ago do not have to despair. There is still much left to float this boat: more market share gains, plans for a US acquisition and the launching of an Alibaba-type e-commerce platform.

Admittedly, it’s difficult not to conclude that the easy money has already been made by those brave investors who piled in last June, when the share sank to about 330c on worries about how higher freight rates would affect the business. Since then, the share price has doubled, even notching up a record high of 725c in mid-May...