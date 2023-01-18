BASF expects €7.3bn writedown on energy unit’s exit from Russia

The lifting of Covid-19 restrictions in China is set to boost global oil demand in 2023 to a record high
Berlin/Frankfurt — German chemicals giant BASF will take a €7.3bn writedown as its Wintershall Dea energy business pulls out of Russia, the German chemicals giant said, triggering a net loss for 2022.
Wintershall Dea has deep ties to Russia, including stakes in the Nord Stream gas pipelines and joint ventures with Russia’s Gazprom. Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman's investment firm LetterOne owns a 27.3% stake in it.
“Continuing to operate in Russia is not tenable,” Wintershall Dea CEO Mario Mehren said.
He added that limitations imposed by Russia on Western-owned assets had made it impossible to operate properly “and resulted in an economic expropriation of the joint ventures in Russia”.
The company specified that Russian presidential decrees had retroactively slashed the prices at which joint ventures can sell their oil and gas to Kremlin-controlled Gazprom.
“Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine is incompatible with our values and has destroyed co-operation between Russia and Europe,” Mehren said in a statement late on Tuesday.
It was not immediately clear what would happen to the assets left behind.
A LetterOne spokesperson said the investor was supportive of BASF's position but declined to comment further.
Other oil firms had been quicker to face up to losing Russian assets. BP last May took a $24bn writedown from its exit there, while TotalEnergies in October took a fresh impairment of $3.1bn on top of earlier provisions of $7.6bn.
BASF’s writedown comes about a month before the anniversary of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, which triggered Western sanctions and an exodus of Western companies from Russia.
Shares in BASF were down 0.5% before the close, having fallen as much as 2.2% earlier on Wednesday.
An impairment charge was expected but “the magnitude is nevertheless breathtaking”, said Markus Mayer, an analyst at brokerage Baader Helvea.
The energy company had previously said it was trying to legally separate its Russian business.
According to BASF’s statement, €5.4bn of the writedown for 2022 were new charges to be taken in the fourth quarter.
Jefferies analysts wrote in a research note that a recent decline in European natural gas prices would temper market concerns over the Russia burden, offering a “significant potential earnings tailwind into 2023”.
Russian joint venture
Wintershall Dea said it had to write off Russian joint venture stakes and Russian-related activities, including its 15.5% holding in the damaged Gazprom-led Nord Stream pipeline and the Wiga Transport joint venture with Sefe, formerly known as Gazprom Germania.
As a result, BASF flagged a €1.38bn net loss for 2022, according to preliminary results also published on Tuesday, after a €5.52bn profit in 2021. Analysts had on average expected net profit of €4.77bn, according to a company-provided consensus.
Wintershall Dea’s Russian activities include a 35% stake in the Yuzhno-Russkoye gas field alongside Gazprom with 40% and Austria’s OMV with 25%.
Wintershall Dea also co-owns two Achimov natural gas production projects in Siberia, including a 50% stake in the Achimgaz joint venture with Gazprom and a 25% holding in the Achim Development venture.
BASF said last year that the oil and gas company’s exposure in Russia was the reason for it to hold off on plans to take Wintershall Dea public.
The chemicals company on Wednesday reiterated its intention in principle to sell its stake in a public share offering but such a transaction was not on the agenda for now because of the war.
LetterOne had earlier voiced opposition to the initial public offering, causing a public rift with its German partner a year ago.
BASF in its 2022 preliminary results said it expected a 15% fall in earnings before interest and tax (ebit) to €6.55bn, below the €6.84bn expected by analysts, and an 11% rise in sales to €87.32bn on higher prices and currency effects.
BASF is scheduled to publish its final 2022 results on February 24.
Reuters
