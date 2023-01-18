The lifting of Covid-19 restrictions in China is set to boost global oil demand in 2023 to a record high
Advancements in artificial intelligence is the focus in this edition of Business Day Spotlight.
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Stephen Osler, co-founder and business development director at Nclose, a local cyber security firm.
ChatGPT is a chatbot launched by artificial intelligence non-profit organisation OpenAI in November 2022. It is capable of generating human-like text and has a range of applications, including translation.
The platform has gained much popularity in the short time since its launch, reaching 1-million users much faster than Pinterest, Instagram, Facebook and other social media sites.
“On the surface this might sound like an amazing invention that can be used to explain complex concepts in simple terms, brainstorm creative ideas or even automate certain actions like customer support, writing memos or keeping minutes of meetings. But it also poses a serious threat to cybersecurity,” warns Osler.
Topics of discussion include an explanation of what ChatGPT is; its rapid rise in popularity; the technology’s potential; security issues; and applications in SA.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Business Day Spotlight
PODCAST | ChatGPT will be with you now
Mudiwa Gavaza discusses the latest development in artificial intelligence with Stephen Osler, co-founder and business development director at cybersecurity firm Nclose
