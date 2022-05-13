×

Companies / Industrials

York Timber warns of revenue hit amid more than three-week long strike

Members of the National Union of Metalworkers of SA have been on strike since April 25, affecting a unit accounting for more than half of revenue

13 May 2022 - 11:06 Karl Gernetzky
Picture: 123RF/SHERYL WILSON

Listed forestry group York Timber has warned it expects a hit to revenue and production due to a now unprotected strike at operations accounting for more than half of its earnings.

Members of the National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) embarked on the strike on April 25, with York Timbers saying on Friday it secured an interim court order declaring the strike unprotected on May 11. The group said it was starting with disciplinary action against some employees, making accusations of intimidation, harassment and vandalism.

York Timbers, valued at R888m on the JSE, listed in 1946 and is SA's largest solid-wood processor, producing lumber and plywood in SA while also having interests in fruit and nut production and packaging. 

The Mpumalanga-based group’s forestry areas are divided in two regions, with the strike affecting operations that contributed 51% of the group’s R1.85bn in revenue for its 2021 year. 

“The strike is expected to have a negative impact on the company’s operations and production, the group said, adding it would provide an update once operations resume or the situation develops.

The dispute relates to job grading, a classification system that determines compensation levels.

The group had also faced four strikes in its 2019 financial year, which cost it 239 days of production, and R130m in core profit, cutting this by more than a third for the year.

In morning trade on Friday York Timber’s shares were down 1.47% to R2.68, putting them at an almost 10-month low. The shares have lost more than 10% since April 25.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

