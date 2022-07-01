Companies / Industrials York Timber promotes interim CEO after 11 months of searching Search is now on for a CFO B L Premium

After 11 months of searching, forestry and sawmill company York Timbers has appointed CFO Gerald Stoltz as its permanent CEO.

Stoltz became interim CEO on July 30 last year after the death of former CEO Pieter van Zyl. Now the search for a permanent CFO is on...