Companies / Industrials

Nampak confident R2bn capital raise will steer it back on course

The packaging company’s push into the rest of the continent resulted in a debt pile of R5.2bn by end-September

BL Premium
05 December 2022 - 12:46 Michelle Gumede and Nico Gous
UPDATED 05 December 2022 - 20:27

Debt-laden packaging group Nampak, which is gearing up to ask shareholders to back a R2bn rights offer, says a successful capital raise is crucial to keep its credit lifeline from suppliers of raw materials open.

Should the raise not happen, Nampak will be forced to buy inventory in cash, adding further strain to its cash flow...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.