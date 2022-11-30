National

Move by grower-led group to buy Tongaat assets welcomed

A grower-led consortium has submitted a proposal to acquire the assets of the beleaguered sugar giant Tongaat Hulett

30 November 2022 - 13:04 Mary Papayya
Organised business and industry stakeholders on Wednesday welcomed the news that a grower-led consortium has submitted a proposal to acquire critical assets of the beleaguered SA sugar giant Tongaat Hulett.

Simon Cleasby, a spokesperson for the unlisted limited liability company named NewCo, said that the consortium has submitted “an expression of interest” in acquiring the SA mills, refinery, animal feeds and brands of the milling company...

