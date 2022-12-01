Murray & Roberts sells entire stake in Gautrain for R1.3bn

Signals from the Fed that the pace of US rate hikes may begin to slow lifted global markets, but the rand and local bonds missed out as the Phala Phala report took centre stage
Murray & Roberts (M&R) has sold its entire investment in the Gautrain in a R1.3bn deal that the aims to reduce debt and help ease a cash crunch for one of SA’s most iconic engineering groups.
M&R holds investments in Gautrain through its 50% shareholding in the Bombela Concession Company (BCC).
“The group’s investment in BCC is not strategic and the concession is also set to terminate in 2026,” M&R said in a statement on Thursday.
BCC was appointed by the Gauteng provincial government to design, build, operate, maintain and partially finance the Gautrain project.
The share price gained 3% to R5.15 in early trade on the JSE, giving the company a market valuation of just R2.2bn.
M&R will sell the stake to European toll and motorway developer and operator Intertoll in cash.
The news comes less than a month after the SA company sold its Perth-based engineering and construction business, which was at the heart of its growth strategy in Australia.
M&R has said working capital requirements were under pressure, affected by Covid-19-related disruption. It said extra working capital was needed with margins shrinking at its Traveler petrochemicals project in the US and the Waitsia onshore gas project in Australia.
mahlangua@busineslive.co.za
