Murray & Roberts sells entire stake in Gautrain for R1.3bn

The engineering group aims to reduce its debt and ease a cash crunch through the deal

01 December 2022 - 10:47 Andries Mahlangu
Murray & Roberts (M&R) has sold its entire investment in the Gautrain in a R1.3bn deal that the aims to reduce debt and help ease a cash crunch for one of SA’s most iconic engineering groups.

M&R holds investments in Gautrain through its 50% shareholding in the Bombela Concession Company (BCC).

“The group’s investment in BCC is not strategic and the concession is also set to terminate in 2026,” M&R said in a statement on Thursday.

BCC was appointed by the Gauteng provincial government to design, build, operate, maintain and partially finance the Gautrain project.

The share price gained 3% to R5.15 in early trade on the JSE, giving the company a market valuation of just R2.2bn.

M&R will sell the stake to European toll and motorway developer and operator Intertoll in cash.

The news comes less than a month after the SA company sold its Perth-based engineering and construction business, which was at the heart of its growth strategy in Australia.

M&R has said working capital requirements were under pressure, affected by Covid-19-related disruption. It said extra working capital was needed with margins shrinking at its Traveler petrochemicals project in the US and the Waitsia onshore gas project in Australia.

mahlangua@busineslive.co.za

Murray & Roberts joint venture gets R3.2bn mining services contract

M&R Cementation, which is M&R’s contract mining unit, will be the active partner with Amandla TM on the project
Murray & Roberts lands R1.1bn power station project in Australia

The announcement of the contract at a gas power station project follows an announcement in April the group had won a R2.3bn mining contract
Hot (penny) stock: Aveng is back from the brink

Aveng is gradually emerging from the worst. The FM spoke to CEO Sean Flanagan and CFO Adrian Macartney
