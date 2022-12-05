Oceana boosted by consumers buying cheaper protein

China’s ‘zero-Covid-19’ policies have weighed heavily on its economy, with services activity at six-month lows in November
We live in a giant false dichotomy that forces us to accept what is unacceptable because we are led to believe the only alternative is worse
The committee was set to hear its last witness for this year, Zambian public protector Caroline Zulu-Sokoni, who was to testify wearing her African Ombudsman and Mediators Association hat
The president faces his enemies at an ANC national executive committee meeting on Monday
Data shows a huge spike in cardiometabolic and cancer claims since the start of the pandemic
The turnaround of SA's private-sector health was largely due to a renewed increase in new business volumes
Automotive Business Council will put out its own discussion document to stave off threats to SA motor industry
The yuan firmed to its strongest level against the dollar since mid-September amid a broad market rally as investors hope the unwinding of pandemic curbs will brighten the outlook for global growth.
The resilience of Qatar’s currency is making the trip particularly painful for travellers from South Korea, Japan and England.
In the run-up to this weekend’s auction, the classic cars on offer were viewed online by more than 3.3-million people in 93 countries.
Consumers looking for more affordable protein options and value for their money as they feel the pinch of the global economic uncertainty, characterised by high inflation and interest rate hikes, lifted the 2022 results of fishing group Oceana.
The company, valued at R7.26bn on the JSE, reported on Monday in its annual results end-September that customers flocked to the products of its canned fish and fish-meal segment, in particular its Lucky Star brand, as consumers opted for cheaper options amid the economic crunch...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Oceana boosted by consumers buying cheaper protein
Customers flocked to the fishing group’s Lucky Star products as the tough economic conditions bite
Consumers looking for more affordable protein options and value for their money as they feel the pinch of the global economic uncertainty, characterised by high inflation and interest rate hikes, lifted the 2022 results of fishing group Oceana.
The company, valued at R7.26bn on the JSE, reported on Monday in its annual results end-September that customers flocked to the products of its canned fish and fish-meal segment, in particular its Lucky Star brand, as consumers opted for cheaper options amid the economic crunch...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.