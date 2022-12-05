Companies / Industrials

Oceana boosted by consumers buying cheaper protein

Customers flocked to the fishing group’s Lucky Star products as the tough economic conditions bite

05 December 2022 - 08:48 Nico Gous

Consumers looking for more affordable protein options and value for their money as they feel the pinch of the global economic uncertainty, characterised by high inflation and interest rate hikes, lifted the 2022 results of fishing group Oceana.

The company, valued at R7.26bn on the JSE, reported on Monday in its annual results end-September that customers flocked to the products of its canned fish and fish-meal segment, in particular its Lucky Star brand, as consumers opted for cheaper options amid the economic crunch...

