Nampak shares plunge 30% after proposing R2bn rights issue

Business Day TV talks to Jacobus Brink from Novare
The time is over for fond attachment to people we think we like in the governing elite, writes Songezo Zibi
Judge Dennis Davis says money missed by Sars is used to fund gangs
Business Day TV speaks to Financial Mail deputy editor & columnist Natasha Marrian
Business Day TV talks to independent analyst Karl Gevers and Ashraf Mohamed from Cornerpiece Capital
Business Day TV speaks to Absa senior economist Miyelani Maluleke
Automotive Business Council will put out its own discussion document to stave off threats to SA motor industry
Charles Michel says they also discussed trade relations, the climate, human rights and Covid-19 recovery
Thriston Lawrence equals his own course record at Blair Atholl Golf and Equestrian Estate on Thursday
Germany’s Stuttgart airport is the first to approve app-controlled driverless New Intelligent Park Pilot
Nampak’s share price plunged more than 30% on Thursday in its worst ever one-day drop after the packaging group proposed a rights issue to the tune of R2bn to meet its debt obligations.
The company’s share price traded at just R1.25 on the JSE in midmorning trade, compared with a peak of R40 a few years ago.
The debt-laden company will convene an extraordinary meeting on December 15 to seek shareholder approval for the right issue exercise. The lion’s share of the money (R1.35bn) from the rights issue will be used to repay lenders as a minimum requirement for refinancing.
Nampak’s push into the rest of the continent between 2010 and 2012 has seen it rack up a debt pile that stood at R5bn by end-March, far outpacing its current market value of R897.6m.
Its Africa operations span 10 countries, many of which depend on commodity prices, which are inherently volatile and tend to disproportionally hit their currencies in a downward commodity cycle. There was also a general lack of foreign currency availability in these jurisdictions, according to Nampak.
The historical decisions to fund the African expansion mainly with dollar debt have resulted in macroeconomic and operational pressures placing significant strain on the balance sheet and required the group to seek covenant relaxations from its funding partners.
This led to an increase in funding costs, which has been more acute in the context of rising commodity prices and high interest rates since Russia invaded Ukraine.
mahlangua@businesslive.co.za
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Nampak shares plunge 30% after proposing R2bn rights issue
Worst ever one-day drop after unveiling plan to tap shareholders for repayments to lenders
Nampak’s share price plunged more than 30% on Thursday in its worst ever one-day drop after the packaging group proposed a rights issue to the tune of R2bn to meet its debt obligations.
The company’s share price traded at just R1.25 on the JSE in midmorning trade, compared with a peak of R40 a few years ago.
The debt-laden company will convene an extraordinary meeting on December 15 to seek shareholder approval for the right issue exercise. The lion’s share of the money (R1.35bn) from the rights issue will be used to repay lenders as a minimum requirement for refinancing.
Nampak’s push into the rest of the continent between 2010 and 2012 has seen it rack up a debt pile that stood at R5bn by end-March, far outpacing its current market value of R897.6m.
Its Africa operations span 10 countries, many of which depend on commodity prices, which are inherently volatile and tend to disproportionally hit their currencies in a downward commodity cycle. There was also a general lack of foreign currency availability in these jurisdictions, according to Nampak.
The historical decisions to fund the African expansion mainly with dollar debt have resulted in macroeconomic and operational pressures placing significant strain on the balance sheet and required the group to seek covenant relaxations from its funding partners.
This led to an increase in funding costs, which has been more acute in the context of rising commodity prices and high interest rates since Russia invaded Ukraine.
mahlangua@businesslive.co.za
Nampak gets breathing room from lenders on improved performance
Can Nampak bounce back?
Shareholders grill Nampak at AGM
Companies in this Story
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Can Nampak avoid a rights issue to exit its debt situation?
Nampak gets breathing room from lenders on improved performance
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.