Money & Investing Can Nampak bounce back? Nampak is a shadow of its former self. But one investor reckons it has plenty of turnaround potential BL PREMIUM

When Nampak’s new CEO, Erik Smuts, was voted onto the board of the once blue-chip packaging company earlier this month, he assured directors and shareholders that he was the right choice to turn the company around.

Smuts, who was named CEO in January, has been at Nampak for more than 20 years, serving as finance director, MD and group executive of Bevcan.