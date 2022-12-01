Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Victory for MTN in decade-long Iran licence case

Turkish company Turkcell’s litigation ‘was without merit’, Africa’s largest mobile operator says in reaction to high court’s dismissal of the case

01 December 2022 - 20:44 Mudiwa Gavaza

MTN’s long drawn-out case around its operating licence in Iran has come to an end after almost a decade. On Thursday, Africa’s largest mobile operator said the case had been dismissed by the high court in SA.

The victory for MTN comes in a case which has been the subject of legal claims for several years by Turkcell, a Turkish company, which accused MTN of paying bribes to SA and Iranian officials to secure 49% of Irancell Telecommunications Services in 2005, which gave it a licence to operate in the country.                     ..

