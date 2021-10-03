Nampak gets breathing room from lenders on improved performance
Debt-reduction date for R1bn pushed back from end-September to end-June 2022
03 October 2021 - 19:16
Nampak’s lenders have given it nine extra months of breathing room to bring down debt by R1bn in light of a pickup in its trading performance, further relaxing conditions on how debt must be handled.
News that Africa’s biggest packaging group will not be forced to sell assets or tap shareholders to reduce debt caused Nampak’s shares to gain the most in eight months on Friday. The 17% gain to R3.93 further underscored progress in the turnaround of a group whose shares hit a record low of 54c a year ago...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now