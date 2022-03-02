RECORD ORDER BOOK
Murray & Roberts reports strong earnings growth
The group is maintaining its order book value at record levels of about R60bn
02 March 2022 - 22:57
Engineering and mining contractor Murray & Roberts reported strong growth in revenue and earnings from continuing operations in the six months to end-December, garnering a record order book of R61.1bn, up from R60.5bn in the prior matching period.
The Johannesburg-based group operates in the mining, energy, infrastructure, industrial and water markets...
