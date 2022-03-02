Companies RECORD ORDER BOOK Murray & Roberts reports strong earnings growth The group is maintaining its order book value at record levels of about R60bn B L Premium

Engineering and mining contractor Murray & Roberts reported strong growth in revenue and earnings from continuing operations in the six months to end-December, garnering a record order book of R61.1bn, up from R60.5bn in the prior matching period.

The Johannesburg-based group operates in the mining, energy, infrastructure, industrial and water markets...