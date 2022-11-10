×

Q&A: Sappi CEO Steve Binnie upbeat over another sterling year on horizon

The head of the multinational raw materials manufacturer and supplier says ongoing port congestion may impact sales volumes in the first quarter

10 November 2022 - 23:24 Michelle Gumede

Paper and packaging group Sappi has had a bumper year, reporting record profit and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (ebitda), bolstered by surging demand in the US and dwindling capacity in some of the markets in which it operates.

Business Day spoke to CEO Steve Binnie on the Johannesburg-based group’s operations in SA and how the R31.3bn JSE-listed producer of dissolving pulp, wood pulp, biomaterials and timber is navigating some of the incessant headwinds in its supply chain...

