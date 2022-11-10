Market data including bonds and fuel prices
The sector’s competitors from abroad are all hunting in packs for markets in SA’s backyard, Africa
Transnet Freight Rail starts the process to procure power from renewable energy sources to lessen its reliance on Eskom
Masina to face disciplinary action after defying ANC leaders by moving against Tania Campbell
The head of the multinational raw materials manufacturer and supplier says ongoing port congestion may impact sales volumes in the first quarter
Business Day TV speaks to mining analyst Peter Major
SA has earmarked the sector as a growth industry but legislative uncertainty and regulatory hurdles effectively lock out local industry from competing in Europe
Libero Milone, a former chair and CEO of Deloitte in Italy, says he did his job and denies spying
New Zealander signed for an eight-under-par 64 to lead the field by one stroke
Lots including paintings by Freud, Klimt and Cézanne far exceeded estimates in the most valuable single-owner sale ever
Shares in paper and packaging group Sappi lifted as much as 9.7% on Thursday after the group reported its best quarterly and annual results to date and resumed dividends after an improved performance.
The share price rose as high as R58.32 intraday as the group valued at R31.3bn on the JSE declared a dividend of $0.15 (R2.61) per share in the year to end-September and its net profit surged from $13m to $536m...
Sappi pays out after a record year
Pulp and packaging company says several headwinds from Russia’s war to extreme weather were offset by higher sales prices
