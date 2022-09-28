Reveal of Tongaat Hulett’s life-saving restructuring plan delayed by two weeks

In the Gulf of Mexico, 11% of the Gulf’s total were shut-in due to Hurricane Ian
Africa needs to think strategically and position itself properly for supply chain capture
The suspects will be linked to online scams being investigated by the 419 provincial task team, says a Hawks spokesperson
The former health minister has received the backing of his home province to oust Cyril Ramaphosa as ANC president
The publication of the annual results for the year ended March 31 is dependent on the approval of the restructuring plan
Business Day TV talks to chief economist at Econometrix, Azar Jammine
Prospects for container carriers dim as consumers cut back on spending
After decades focusing on the greenhouse gas CO2, policymakers have begun to recognise the threat posed by methane
SA struggled to convincingly put the weak Zebras to the sword at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on Tuesday night
John Fraser talks to the ‘green bank’ executive at Bellagio in Illovo about green initiatives at Nedbank and transformation
Debt-laden sugar producer Tongaat Hulett has told shareholders that its long-awaited restructuring plan will be delivered two weeks later than anticipated.
The JSE suspended the sugar mill giant from trading on the local bourse in July for failing to publish its provisional results on time, just weeks after turnaround specialist Piers Marsden was appointed chief restructuring officer in June...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Reveal of Tongaat Hulett’s life-saving restructuring plan delayed by two weeks
The publication of the annual results for the year ended March 31 is dependent on the approval of the restructuring plan
Debt-laden sugar producer Tongaat Hulett has told shareholders that its long-awaited restructuring plan will be delivered two weeks later than anticipated.
The JSE suspended the sugar mill giant from trading on the local bourse in July for failing to publish its provisional results on time, just weeks after turnaround specialist Piers Marsden was appointed chief restructuring officer in June...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.