Reveal of Tongaat Hulett’s life-saving restructuring plan delayed by two weeks

The publication of the annual results for the year ended March 31 is dependent on the approval of the restructuring plan

28 September 2022 - 13:55 MICHELLE GUMEDE

Debt-laden sugar producer Tongaat Hulett has told shareholders that its long-awaited restructuring plan will be delivered two weeks later than anticipated.

The JSE suspended the sugar mill giant from trading on the local bourse in July for failing to publish its provisional results on time, just weeks after turnaround specialist Piers Marsden was appointed chief restructuring officer in June...

