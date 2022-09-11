Labour minister Thulas Nxesi calls for tougher penalties for employers who hire unskilled foreigners at the expense of locals
JSE-listed Tongaat Hulett this week outlined its plans to loosen its more than R6bn debt chokehold, including possible equity capital injections from strategic partners or the sale of some or all its operations elsewhere in Africa.
It also issued a trading and operational update showing that while it was facing significant headwinds, its South African operations were performing far better this year...
Tongaat’s debt plan critical for group’s future
If the company cannot be stabilised, it could affect up to 500,000 jobs across its supply chains in the Sadc region
