Paper and packaging group Mondi believes it will remain resilient and deliver good progress despite geopolitical and macroeconomic concerns as it awaits regulatory approval for the sale of most of its assets in Russia.
“We anticipate continued inflationary pressures on our cost base as we enter the fourth quarter,” the company, valued at R137.2bn on the JSE, said in a trading statement on Friday, commenting on its performance in the third quarter...
Mondi expects improved results while Russian sale awaits approval
Excluding Russia, Mondi’s underlying core earnings rose 55% year on year to €450m (R8bn)
