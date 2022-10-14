×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies / Industrials

Mondi expects improved results while Russian sale awaits approval

Excluding Russia, Mondi’s underlying core earnings rose 55% year on year to €450m (R8bn)

BL Premium
14 October 2022 - 10:17 Nico Gous

Paper and packaging group Mondi believes it will remain resilient and deliver good progress despite geopolitical and macroeconomic concerns as it awaits regulatory approval for the sale of most of its assets in Russia.

“We anticipate continued inflationary pressures on our cost base as we enter the fourth quarter,” the company, valued at R137.2bn on the JSE, said in a trading statement on Friday, commenting on its performance in the third quarter...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.