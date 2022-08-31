×

Companies / Industrials

Motus declares biggest dividend yet

The group’s 710c per share dividend for its 2022 year end-June is the highest since the company listed on the JSE

31 August 2022 - 08:53 Nico Gous

Automotive group Motus declared its biggest dividend yet despite manufacturing, supply-chain and operational disruptions leading to vehicle shortages and above inflationary production, freight and logistics cost increases in the sector.

The 710c per share dividend for its 2022 year end-June was a 71% year-on-year jump and the highest since the company listed on the JSE in November 2018...

