Tight labour conditions have defied the Fed’s tightening efforts so far and bolstered the case to do more
Though the judgment on media access to Jacob Zuma’s tax records will be vital, the Promotion of Access to Information Act is a paper tiger
The agreement will ‘enhance Transnet’s ability to serve customer demand on an urgent basis’, says state-owned company
The act, which places a R15m annual limit on the amount of funds a party can receive from a single donor, was enacted in April 2021
The move follows a landmark audit deal between Beijing and Washington allowing US regulators to vet accounting firms in mainland China and Hong Kong
Growth in total credit has probably reached the peak of the current cycle and will start to moderate in the coming months, says Nedbank
Retailer targets lower-income segment to attract more consumers to stores
Indonesia, as G20 chair, has invited officials from the AU to join the talks for the first time
Hooker Folau Fainga’a’s throws repeatedly missed their targets last week
Nicholas Yell sets out in search of spring flowers, passing through the West Coast National Park and on to Clanwilliam
Automotive group Motus declared its biggest dividend yet despite manufacturing, supply-chain and operational disruptions leading to vehicle shortages and above inflationary production, freight and logistics cost increases in the sector.
The 710c per share dividend for its 2022 year end-June was a 71% year-on-year jump and the highest since the company listed on the JSE in November 2018...
Motus declares biggest dividend yet
The group’s 710c per share dividend for its 2022 year end-June is the highest since the company listed on the JSE
Automotive group Motus declared its biggest dividend yet despite manufacturing, supply-chain and operational disruptions leading to vehicle shortages and above inflationary production, freight and logistics cost increases in the sector.
The 710c per share dividend for its 2022 year end-June was a 71% year-on-year jump and the highest since the company listed on the JSE in November 2018...
