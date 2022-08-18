×

Companies

Grindrod makes progress in quitting noncore businesses

Group says sale of its bank is ongoing with all parties focused on fulfilling the conditions

BL Premium
18 August 2022 - 13:08 Michelle Gumede
UPDATED 18 August 2022 - 19:07

Freight and financial services group Grindrod says it is making progress in quitting its noncore businesses to focus on its logistics, port and terminals segments with prospects for growth in rail on the horizon.

It reported strong mineral commodity markets and higher interest rates could see interim earnings surging by more than half...

