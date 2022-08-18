×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies / Transport & Tourism

Cash-flush Grinship steaming ahead

Group markedly increases its quarterly dividend payout

BL Premium
18 August 2022 - 19:09 Marc Hasenfuss

Cash-flush Grindrod Shipping (Grinship), which provides maritime services mainly in the dry-bulk sector, has markedly increased its quarterly dividend payout — a confident gesture that might placate investor concerns over choppier waters in the second half of the financial year.

Despite feeling ripples from the Ukraine/Russia conflict, Grinship on Thursday reported robust interim results with its strongest second-quarter performance in over a decade as dry-bulk markets remained buoyant. Revenue for the six months to end-June was up over 50% to $272m with net profit increasing almost fourfold to $83m...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.