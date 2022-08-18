US Federal Reserve’s latest minutes provided little direction as its signals on interest rates and inflation were mixed
Cash-flush Grindrod Shipping (Grinship), which provides maritime services mainly in the dry-bulk sector, has markedly increased its quarterly dividend payout — a confident gesture that might placate investor concerns over choppier waters in the second half of the financial year.
Despite feeling ripples from the Ukraine/Russia conflict, Grinship on Thursday reported robust interim results with its strongest second-quarter performance in over a decade as dry-bulk markets remained buoyant. Revenue for the six months to end-June was up over 50% to $272m with net profit increasing almost fourfold to $83m...
Cash-flush Grinship steaming ahead
Group markedly increases its quarterly dividend payout
