Battle for Ascendis continues as contentious meeting looms A minority grouping is seeking to force a vote aimed at removing three board members they say are a handicap the company cannot afford

Ascendis Health is set for yet another court battle ahead of a contentious shareholder meeting on Wednesday, with a minority grouping seeking to force a vote aimed at removing three board members they say are a handicap the company cannot afford.

In what could set the stage for a repeat of the struggling healthcare firm’s chaotic AGM in December, these shareholders are seeking to compel Ascendis to put their resolutions to a vote, something which may see the removal of founders Karsten Wellner and Gary Shayne from the board. ..