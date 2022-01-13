Opinion / Market Watch MARC HASENFUSS: Invicta’s moves definitely worth watching With Steven Joffe in charge of Invicta, there might be more small offshore forays to build a solid global platform B L Premium

My plans to replace Christmas with what I regard as the more appropriate Festivus ceremony (as elaborated and celebrated by the cantankerous Frank Costanza on Seinfeld) failed miserably.

Still, I got to air my grievances later when scanning the gratuitous spending spree(s). Who would have thought AirPods could cost that much? My "big" present — the voluminous hardcover biography of US author Philip Roth — proved a real burden; my dormant tennis elbow flared up as I struggled to hold the tome off my chest in my determined bedtime reading sessions...