Mark Sardi steps down as Ascendis Health CEO He is credited with reducing the healthcare firm's debt by R7.5bn by swapping debt for assets and increasing total normalised earnings

Ascendis Health CEO Mark Sardi has resigned just weeks after shareholders approved a restructuring deal that will leave it a purely SA-based company and could result in it delisting from the JSE.

Sardi joined the health and wellness company in October 2019 and was tasked with turning it around operationally and cleaning up its balance sheet...