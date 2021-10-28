Companies / Industrials EnX rockets after flagging a return to profit The group’s shares rose 14% on news that it returned to profit in its 2021 year, putting the group at a 19-month high B L Premium

Shares of petrochemicals, equipment and logistics group enX rocked 14% on Thursday, on track for their best day in almost a year, after it flagged a return to headline profit for its year to end-August.

Headline earnings per share, the primary profit measure in SA that excludes one-off items, is expect to come at between 206c and 210c, from a loss of 20c previously. This implies a profit will improve as much as R420m for a group valued R1.36bn on the JSE...