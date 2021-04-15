enX to sell UK forklift business for R619m
The sale would allow the group to monetise the subsidiary at a valuation above what enX believes is reflected in its share price
15 April 2021 - 13:30
Industrial, petrochemical and fleet management group enX has agreed to sells its UK forklift and container handling equipment business for £31m (R619m), having concluded it would monetise its investment at a higher valuation than is reflected in its share price.
The business, Impact Handling UK, is the exclusive distributor for Cat Lift Trucks and Konecranes heavy duty forklifts and container handling equipment in the UK, and brought in about a fifth of the group’s R7.2bn in revenue in its year to end-August 2020...
