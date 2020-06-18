Money & Investing Enter the asset raiders? enX, mainly the old Eqstra, has a new set of shareholders – and a battle brewing over some lucrative assets BL PREMIUM

On paper, the emergence of a new set of influential shareholders at enX late last month might reignite hopes of a rapid value unlock at the industrial conglomerate.

enX, after all, trades at about R5 a share — way below its last stated intrinsic NAV of around R16.