Enter the asset raiders?
enX, mainly the old Eqstra, has a new set of shareholders – and a battle brewing over some lucrative assets
18 June 2020 - 05:00
On paper, the emergence of a new set of influential shareholders at enX late last month might reignite hopes of a rapid value unlock at the industrial conglomerate.
enX, after all, trades at about R5 a share — way below its last stated intrinsic NAV of around R16.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now