Money & Investing JSE industrials: firing up the ole smokestack The JSE’s industrial stalwarts have sputtered as the economy contracts. But a recent rally could herald better times BL PREMIUM

Investors scouring the JSE’s bent and buckled industrial sector for the past year have endured a consistent grind of lower returns.

And that was before the onset of Covid-19, which has added a dangerous brittleness to the business environment.