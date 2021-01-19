Heineken SA becomes first major company to cut jobs due to alcohol sales ban
Seventy workers out of a workforce of 1,000 will lose their jobs
19 January 2021 - 20:10
Heineken SA, owner of beer brands Amstel and Windhoek, has become the first major company to cut jobs as a result of SA’s third alcohol sales ban, which has stopped trade since late December.
Europe’s biggest brewer, which is among SA’s main investors, said it is planning to reduce its local workforce by about 7% — 70 positions out of 1,000. ..
