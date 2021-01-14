National Wine worth R1.5bn at risk of being lost as industry runs out of storage capacity Alcohol sales ban threatens the financial viability of one of the biggest employers in the Western Cape BL PREMIUM

SA’s embattled wine industry could lose an estimated R1.5bn worth of stock as it runs out of space to store excess wine. The new harvest is starting amid the alcohol sales ban, threatening the financial viability of one of the biggest employers in the Western Cape.

The liquor industry is suffering a third alcohol sales ban after 12 weeks of restrictions in 2020. President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the ban towards the end of December...