WATCH: Alcohol ban shows wrath of ruling party

Michael Avery talks to a panel about the ban on alcohol and possible alternative approaches to outright bans

18 January 2021 - 15:13
A closed liquor store, barred from opening due to Covid-19 restrictions, is showd in the Woodstock district of Cape Town, on Monday, January 11, 2021. Picture: BLOOMBERG/DWAYNE SENIOR
A closed liquor store, barred from opening due to Covid-19 restrictions, is showd in the Woodstock district of Cape Town, on Monday, January 11, 2021. Picture: BLOOMBERG/DWAYNE SENIOR

During this pandemic few issues have stirred as much heated and emotive debate, and provided a glimpse of the ruling party’s innate authoritarian tendencies, than the banning of the sale of alcohol. The industry is wilting with job losses mounting up and downstream, while doctors welcomed the extra ICU capacity, specifically over New Years.

The country’s largest brewer, SAB, has cancelled a further R2.5bn in new investment and says over 165,000 people have already lost their jobs as a result of alcohol bans.

Michael Avery speaks to department of science and technology and National Research Foundation research chair in vaccine-preventable diseases at Wits University, Prof Shabir Madhi; Ken Forrester, one of the doyens of the local wine industry; Maurice Smithers, chair of the Southern African Alcohol Policy Alliance; and Bruce Jack, of Bruce Jack wines, about alternative approaches to outright bans.

Michael Avery talks to a panel about the ban on alcohol and possible alternative approaches to outright bans

