Consol pours R8m down the drain every day because of liquor ban

Consol Glass is spending R8m a day to keep furnaces and production running even as orders for wine and beer bottles dry up, because it cannot stop furnaces. It has warned of job cuts and further divestment as the third liquor ban continues during the Covid-19 health crisis.

The glass producer is one of the leading suppliers of bottles for the alcohol industry...