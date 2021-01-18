Covid-19 restrictions
Consol pours R8m down the drain every day because of liquor ban
CEO Mike Arnold warns of dire financial damage if the ban remains in place indefinitely
18 January 2021 - 05:10
Consol Glass is spending R8m a day to keep furnaces and production running even as orders for wine and beer bottles dry up, because it cannot stop furnaces. It has warned of job cuts and further divestment as the third liquor ban continues during the Covid-19 health crisis.
The glass producer is one of the leading suppliers of bottles for the alcohol industry...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now