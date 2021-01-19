National LOCKDOWN RULES Farmers threaten legal action on wine sales ban Group representing about 4,200 family-owned wine farms says producers are struggling financially due to SA's third liquor sales ban BL PREMIUM

Just a week after the country’s largest brewer, SA Breweries, took the government to court over its alcohol sales ban, a group representing about 4,200 family-owned wine farms across the country is threatening to launch its own legal challenge.

The Southern African Agri Initiative (Saai) said the ban had left many small farmers in a financial bind. It has also left the R140bn liquor industry reeling amid fears of another jobs bloodbath across the value chain. The liquor industry contributes 3% to GDP and supports roughly 1-million jobs...