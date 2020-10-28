Companies / Industrials WBHO warns of Covid-19 profit hit and more bad news from its Australia roads project The pandemic resulted in project delays across the board leading to a R1bn profit hit for the construction firm BL PREMIUM

Wilson Bayly Holmes Ovcon (WBHO), the largest remaining construction firm on the JSE, has warned of a R1bn profit hit after Covid-19 disrupted projects and spooked its clients.

The pandemic has resulted in lengthy project delays as activity either reduced or ceased entirely, WBHO said in an update, further warning that its order book is weak, and a resurgence of the pandemic in Australia and the UK has further hit productivity.