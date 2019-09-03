Companies / Industrials WBHO warns that much-needed skills have been lost in destruction of building sector Lack of capacity and skills could hamper the sector’s ability to carry out public sector infrastructure projects, says CEO Louwtjie Nel BL PREMIUM

Corporate failures have severely reduced available skills in the struggling local construction sector, says Wilson Bayly Holmes-Ovcon (WBHO) CEO Louwtjie Nel.

Construction companies Basil Read, Group Five and other stalwarts of the industry have succumbed to the shortage of major projects in SA due to the downturn in the economy. The companies have gone into business rescue and were forced to retrench staff to cut costs.