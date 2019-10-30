Companies / Industrials Construction can curb job losses, WBHO’s Mike Wylie says WBHO’s departing chair says investment in infrastructure is vital for economic growth and employment BL PREMIUM

The government should prioritise investment in infrastructure to curb SA's rising unemployment, says departing WBHO executive chair Mike Wylie.

On Tuesday, Stats SA said SA’s unemployment rate had climbed to 29.1% in the third quarter of 2019, its highest level in 11 years. The construction sector lost 24,000 jobs in the third quarter of this year.