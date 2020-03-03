Companies / Industrials

WBHO returns to paying dividends

03 March 2020 - 09:23 karl gernetzky
WBHO Picture: SOWETAN
WBHO Picture: SOWETAN

Construction group Wilson Bayly Holmes-Ovcon (WBHO) returned to paying dividends for its half-year to end-December, saying new business in the Western and Eastern Cape offset further contraction in Gauteng's building market.

Revenue for the year increased 13.8% to R22.89bn, while headline earnings per share almost tripled to 411c, with the group reporting improved revenue in SA, Australia and the UK.

The company paid an interim dividend of 80c a share, having not paid one in the prior comparative period.

Securing new large projects in the Western Cape and Eastern Cape helped offset a 13% decline in revenue in Gauteng, where retail activity remains subdued, it said.

Revenue in SA, about 27% of group revenue, grew 6.9% to R6.08bn.

Revenue from the group’s Australian operation grew 12.8% to R12.07bn, but it remained overshadowed by issues with its Western Roads upgrade profit. The group’s Australian operations continued to weigh on profits, though operating loss narrowed to R173.5m, from R445m previously.

WBHO had misinterpreted the technical specification of the project in Melbourne, leading to the cost overruns. The project entails eight high-priority road upgrades, the widening of road and intersection upgrades. WBHO is responsible for the project’s construction works.

In the UK revenue rose 36.7% to R3.49bn, with the group reporting that specialist concrete frame business Byrne Group had begun the financial year with a reasonable order book, and delivered solid results.

WBHO increased its stake in Byrne from 40% to 80% in June 2018.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

WBHO slashes dividend amid Australian road woes

The construction group’s operating profit has fallen as it battles the underestimated costs of a road project
Companies
5 months ago

WBHO-Trencon merger approved with conditions

The merger is the result of a settlement agreement following a probe into widespread collusion in the construction sector
Companies
7 months ago

WBHO leadership changes as group flags earnings drop

Chair Mike Wylie will retire in November, sparking a top-management shakeup as troublesome roads project in Australia hits the construction group’s ...
Companies
6 months ago

Most read

1.
Ninety One’s Du Toit unfazed by turmoil
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Bidvest profits dip as Comair takes a hit from SAA
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Nedbank misses earnings estimates
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Bidvest eyes more hygiene acquisitions
Companies / Industrials
5.
WATCH: How store expansion paid off for Shoprite
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Related Articles

Construction can curb job losses, WBHO’s Mike Wylie says

Companies / Industrials

‘Mafia’ adds to construction industry woes

Companies / Industrials

WBHO warns that much-needed skills have been lost in destruction of building ...

Companies / Industrials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.