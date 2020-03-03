WBHO returns to paying dividends

Construction group Wilson Bayly Holmes-Ovcon (WBHO) returned to paying dividends for its half-year to end-December, saying new business in the Western and Eastern Cape offset further contraction in Gauteng's building market.

Revenue for the year increased 13.8% to R22.89bn, while headline earnings per share almost tripled to 411c, with the group reporting improved revenue in SA, Australia and the UK.

The company paid an interim dividend of 80c a share, having not paid one in the prior comparative period.

Securing new large projects in the Western Cape and Eastern Cape helped offset a 13% decline in revenue in Gauteng, where retail activity remains subdued, it said.

Revenue in SA, about 27% of group revenue, grew 6.9% to R6.08bn.

Revenue from the group’s Australian operation grew 12.8% to R12.07bn, but it remained overshadowed by issues with its Western Roads upgrade profit. The group’s Australian operations continued to weigh on profits, though operating loss narrowed to R173.5m, from R445m previously.

WBHO had misinterpreted the technical specification of the project in Melbourne, leading to the cost overruns. The project entails eight high-priority road upgrades, the widening of road and intersection upgrades. WBHO is responsible for the project’s construction works.

In the UK revenue rose 36.7% to R3.49bn, with the group reporting that specialist concrete frame business Byrne Group had begun the financial year with a reasonable order book, and delivered solid results.

WBHO increased its stake in Byrne from 40% to 80% in June 2018.

