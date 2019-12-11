Companies / Industrials

Metair gets offers for its battery business

The company, which will talk to shareholders about the offers, says there is particular interest in Mutlu Akü in Turkey

11 December 2019 - 07:34 karl gernetzky
The electric vehicles produced as in-house projects by the Metair Group. Picture: SUPPLIED
The electric vehicles produced as in-house projects by the Metair Group. Picture: SUPPLIED

Metair, the manufacturer, distributor and retailer of energy storage solutions and automotive components, said on Wednesday that it has received unsolicited offers for its battery business.

The company will be engaging with shareholders over the offers, having concluded that its two businesses, the automotive components and energy storage units, “are in two different strategic positions and that a managed separation of the two will unlock value for stakeholders”.

The company’s energy storage business includes First National Battery in SA and Mutlu Akü in Turkey, which both produce lead acid batteries.

The company also owns 99.4% of Rombat in Romania, according to its website.

Metair said on Wednesday that Rombat and Prime Batteries had successfully completed the installation of the group’s first lithium-ion battery cell manufacturing and assembly facility in Bucharest, Romania.

The facility has a production capacity of up to 1-million cells a year, and production was expected to begin in the second quarter of 2020, Metair said.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

WATCH: How Metair benefited from its overseas acquisitions

Metair CEO Theo Loock talks to Business Day TV about the company’s full-year results
Companies
8 months ago

Metair: Clear vision and wise allocation of capital

Despite political uncertainties in SA and abroad, Metair shares offer investors value at current levels
Companies
7 months ago

Metair lifts interim profit but warns that Turkish exposure may tarnish full-year results

The car parts maker is exposed to the embattled Turkish economy through its wholly owned subsidiary Mutlu Akü
Companies
1 year ago

Metair eyes Slovenian battery company in drive to lift market share

The proposed acquisition forms part of Metair’s strategy of becoming a key player in the global battery market, as it seeks to boost automotive ...
Companies
1 year ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

WATCH: How Metair increased revenue

Companies

Metair shrugs off economic challenges to post 19% jump in revenue

Companies / Industrials

Metair survives currency volatility to post record results

Companies / Industrials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.