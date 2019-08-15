News Leader
WATCH: How Metair increased revenue
Metair CEO Theo Loock talks to Business Day TV about the automotive parts maker’s interim results
15 August 2019 - 11:16
Volume growth has helped automotive parts maker Metair shrug off tough economic challenges during the interim period.
The company reported a 19% rise in revenue, a 21% jump in earnings growth and a 25% increase in the interim dividend.
CEO Theo Loock joined Business Day TV to talk about the automotive parts maker’s interim results.
