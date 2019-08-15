Companies

WATCH: How Metair increased revenue

Metair CEO Theo Loock talks to Business Day TV about the automotive parts maker’s interim results

15 August 2019 - 11:16 Business Day TV
Metair MD Theo Loock. Picture: ROBERT BOTHA
Metair MD Theo Loock. Picture: ROBERT BOTHA

Volume growth has helped automotive parts maker Metair shrug off tough economic challenges during the interim period.

The company reported a 19% rise in revenue, a 21% jump in earnings growth and a 25% increase in the interim dividend.

CEO Theo Loock joined Business Day TV to talk about the automotive parts maker’s interim results.

