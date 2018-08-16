Companies / Industrials

Metair lifts interim profit but warns that Turkish exposure may tarnish full-year results

16 August 2018 - 10:35 Andries Mahlangu
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Vehicle parts maker Metair on Thursday reported a 16% rise in first-half headline earnings per share (HEPS) to R1.32, but cautioned that the recent drop in the value of the Turkish lira could take the shine off its full-year performance.

Metair has exposure to Turkey through its wholly owned subsidiary Mutlu Akü, which manufactures lead acid battery.

The value of the lira dropped 17% against the rand in the six months to end-June, from the year-earlier period, amid a mounting economic crisis in Turkey, the company said in a statement.

Apart from its home market of SA, Metair has operations in Romania and the UK, focusing on manufacturing, distributing and selling energy storage solutions and automotive components.

The automotive components business sells automotive parts, including brake pads, shock absorbers and lights. The energy-storage business sells batteries to the after-market and industrial clients.

Group revenue was up 10% to R4.5bn and net profit rose to R281.66m from R239.84m a year ago.

In its outlook statement, the company said its energy-storage vertical business had secured automotive supply contracts with two strategic after-market customers.

The contracts, which will give the group potential volumes of an additional 1.5-million units, were in line with the group’s long-term strategy to increase its export business, the company said.

The share price was up 3.35% to R14.52 in early trade on the JSE, valuing the company at R2.8bn.

Read more:

Steady movement in July for local truck market

The truck market is showing some resilience in 2018 but economic factors continue to weigh on it, writes Mark Smyth
Life
7 hours ago

China’s NIO EV maker, backed by Tencent, files for $1.8bn initial public offering

The electric-vehicle maker wants a listing in the US to compete with Tesla as China looks to cut its pollution and dependence on imported oil
Companies
2 days ago

The power behind Volvo Trucks’ electrification

Lerato Matebese spoke with product manager Anna Thorden in Sweden
Life
7 hours ago

Imperial to reclaim stock for R388m

The company is preparing to unbundle its vehicle businesses into separately listed Motus Holdings
Companies
3 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Siyabonga Gama is in Transnet's departure lounge: ...
Companies / Transport & Tourism
2.
Naspers sheds R121bn in market value on Tencent’s ...
Companies
3.
Probe into Transnet rot unfair, says Brian Molefe
Companies / Transport & Tourism
4.
Cyril Ramaphosa: ‘I cannot halt power cut-offs in ...
Companies / Energy
5.
Brian Molefe lashes out at ‘unfair’ probe into ...
Companies / Transport & Tourism

Related Articles

China’s NIO EV maker, backed by Tencent, files for $1.8bn initial public ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Steady movement in July for local truck market
Life / Motoring

The power behind Volvo Trucks’ electrification
Life / Motoring

Imperial to reclaim stock for R388m
Companies

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.