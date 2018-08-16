Metair lifts interim profit but warns that Turkish exposure may tarnish full-year results

Vehicle parts maker Metair on Thursday reported a 16% rise in first-half headline earnings per share (HEPS) to R1.32, but cautioned that the recent drop in the value of the Turkish lira could take the shine off its full-year performance.

Metair has exposure to Turkey through its wholly owned subsidiary Mutlu Akü, which manufactures lead acid battery.

The value of the lira dropped 17% against the rand in the six months to end-June, from the year-earlier period, amid a mounting economic crisis in Turkey, the company said in a statement.

Apart from its home market of SA, Metair has operations in Romania and the UK, focusing on manufacturing, distributing and selling energy storage solutions and automotive components.