Metair shrugs off economic challenges to post 19% jump in revenue

In stark contrast to the gloomy outlook of other companies dependent on local economic conditions, automotive components manufacturer Metair Investments is upbeat about its prospects in the second half of its financial year.

The group, which has a market capitalisation of about R4.5bn, said it expects growth in production of local vehicles destined for export to support demand for parts, even as SA vehicle sales themselves continue their downward trend.