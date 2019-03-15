Companies / Trade & Industry

News Leader

WATCH: How Metair benefited from its overseas acquisitions

15 March 2019 - 09:59 Business Day TV
Metair CEO Theo Loock. Picture: ROBERT BOTHA
Metair reported a 19% increase in annual net profit on Thursday.

The increases were fuelled by a strong contribution from its overseas acquisitions, particularly in Turkey, where Mutlu Aku managed to outperform the Turkish lira’s weakness.

Metair CEO Theo Loock joined Business Day TV to discuss the company’s full-year results.

Or listen to the full audio:

For the latest business podcasts, click here.

