Companies / Industrials

Investment firm buys stake in motor giant Adient’s local business

Black-owned P Pather Capital hopes to conclude more deals with other original equipment manufacturers

18 December 2018 - 20:27 Siseko Njobeni
Luxury seats. Picture: MCLAREN AUTOMOTIVE
Luxury seats. Picture: MCLAREN AUTOMOTIVE

Investment firm P Pather Capital has acquired a 30.87% interest in CRH-Africa Automotive in a deal that will boost the car-seat-frame assembler’s empowerment credentials.

P Pather Capital wants to use the transaction, valued at R111m, as a springboard for similar deals with other automotive original equipment manufacturers in SA, says CEO Kevin Pather.

CRH-Africa Automotive supplies metal seat structures and metal pressings for catalytic converters to the automotive industry.

CRH-Africa Automotive’s wholly owned subsidiary Adient Pasdec assembles more than 800,000 seat-frame assemblies for carmakers such as BMW, Nissan, Ford and Volkswagen SA, among other customers.

Pather said the deal was funded by the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) .

He said the transaction would improve CRH-Africa Automotive’s empowerment credentials, which would have commercial benefits as its clients would also get better empowerment ratings.

CRH-Africa manufactures more than 40-million pressed, machined and fine blanked components per annum. A large portion of pressings are manufactured and sold to catalytic-converter assemblers who export globally from SA.

CRH-Africa, which has two manufacturing plants in Port Elizabeth and Johannesburg, exports directly to South America, the US, Russia, Korea and the EU.

The majority shareholder of CRH-Africa is Ireland-based Adient, the world’s largest auto-seat manufacturer, which has 238 manufacturing and assembly plants in 34 countries worldwide.

P Pather Capital’s expertise in the automotive-component manufacturing industry is through its shareholding in automotive-component manufacturers Pasdec Automotive Technologies SA and Pasdec Automotive Technologies Botswana.

Pather said P Pather Capital plans to grow further  in the automotive sector. “We are definitely looking for more deals with the other [original equipment manufacturers]. We have the support of the IDC in that regard,” he said.

The deal could encourage other original equipment manufacturers to conclude empowerment deals, Pather said.

njobenis@bdlive.co.za

Cabinet approves extension of automotive incentive programme

Car makers have invested billions of dollars to upgrade factories to supply the export market from SA, Africa’s biggest car-making hub
Business
26 days ago

Exports keep car industry's motor revving

The government can't afford to cut incentives for carmakers
Business
2 months ago

How the automotive industry helps keep SA’s wheels turning

The Naamsa Conference at the Festival of Motoring at Kyalami grappled with the sector’s importance, and its future, writes Lerato Matebese
Life
3 months ago

Volkswagen SA: Revving up for Africa

The continent has the potential to create a sustainable automotive industry of its own. But getting there will require new thinking
Features
5 months ago

Most read

1.
Edcon is looking for white-knight investors
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Behind Choppies’ delayed results
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
How SA's new banks are shaking up the market to ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
A2X reaches critical mass after winning over ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
5.
Naspers leads $540m investment in Indian tech ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Related Articles

No guarantees for SA's motor industry
Features

SA raises concern over Peugeot’s assembly plant in Namibia
Companies / Industrials

Why SA’s automotive sector needs more than local content targets to succeed
Business

DTI to unveil new car industry incentive plan
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.