No guarantees for SA's motor industry

Attempts by the Competition Commission to throw open the vehicle sales and service industry to more black participants are misleading and dangerous, say opponents.

The commission says its proposed code of conduct for competition in the SA automotive industry will increase the number of black players, increase consumer choice and drive down vehicle ownership costs.

It claims the current industry model, which allows motor companies to decide who may service vehicles under warranty and which replacement parts may be used, is discriminatory and uncompetitive.

A final draft of the code was published in August and the deadline for submissions expired at the end of October. The commission is giving no hint of when it plans to implement the code.

Mark Dommisse, chair of the National Automobile Dealers Association (Nada), says the commission has ignored almost every industry input and seems hellbent on implementing the code as soon as possible. Though it will start life as a voluntary code, he suspects it could eventually become compulsory.

The draft code proposes wholesale changes to the after-sales management of vehicles covered by warranties or maintenance plans. Motor companies will no longer be able to insist that service and repairs are carried out by franchised dealers but must consider any independent black-owned workshop. Motor companies will be responsible for providing workshops with training, parts, manuals, proprietary information and even intellectual property. The commission originally wanted these to be free but has since backtracked.