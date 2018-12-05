SA raises concern over Peugeot’s assembly plant in Namibia

SA wants Namibia to explain a deal allowing French carmaker Peugeot to open an assembly plant in the port city of Walvis Bay to build vehicles for the SA market, among others.

The government and motor companies want to be sure the deal does not breach Southern African Customs Union (Sacu) rules that would allow the vehicles to be exported duty-free to SA and other Sacu members — Botswana, Lesotho and Swaziland.

Import duties are imposed according to the complexity and degree of local vehicle manufacture. Imported car kits, individual components and vehicles completely built in Sacu all carry different duties.

The plant, a joint venture between Peugeot’s parent company, Groupe PSA, and the Namibian Development Corporation (NDC), was launched on Wednesday.

The plant will start by building the Peugeot 3008, then introduce more products according to market demand. The intention is eventually to add Opel cars. PSA bought the Opel brand from General Motors in 2017.

The Walvis Bay facility will assemble imported car kits from France and Germany, a process known as semi knocked-down, or SKD. However, South African officials say they are in the dark about the terms of the deal. They want to know what import duties the vehicles and their individual components attract when landing in Namibia, to be sure they meet Sacu free-trade rules.