Biogen missed Wall Street estimates for fourth-quarter profit on Tuesday after its decision last month to return the rights for Alzheimer’s disease drug Aduhelm and on soft sales of multiple sclerosis drug Tecfidera.
Last month, Biogen said it would end a post-approval study of Aduhelm and return the licensing rights to Neurimmune, from which it had licensed the drug in 2007, after failing to find a partner to mitigate costs of obtaining standard regulatory approval.
Since CEO Christopher Viehbacher took the helm at Biogen in late 2022, the drugmaker has cut jobs, launched a review of its biosimilars business and made a $6.5bn deal for rare disease drugmaker Reata to return the company to growth.
Investors have been looking to Alzheimer’s disease drug Leqembi, Reata’s drug Skyclarys, as well as Biogen’s depression drug to drive growth in the second half of this decade as older treatments face increased competition and patent losses.
The company recorded a 35c hit to its fourth-quarter profit from Aduhelm exit costs.
Biogen forecast a 2024 profit between $15 and $16 per share, on an adjusted basis, compared with LSEG estimates of $15.65 per share.
It expects sales of pharmaceutical products and Leqembi to be flat compared with 2023.
In the fourth quarter, sales of Biogen’s once-blockbuster drug Tecfidera, which is facing competition from a cheaper generic rival, fell 17.8% to $244.3m, below estimates of $252.3m.
The company reported an adjusted profit of $2.95 per share, compared to analysts’ estimates of $3.18 per share.
Revenue fell 6.2% to $2.39bn, missing estimates of $2.47bn.
Biogen misses estimates for fourth-quarter profit
Firm returned the rights for its Alzheimer’s drug and had soft sales of its multiple sclerosis drug
Biogen missed Wall Street estimates for fourth-quarter profit on Tuesday after its decision last month to return the rights for Alzheimer’s disease drug Aduhelm and on soft sales of multiple sclerosis drug Tecfidera.
Last month, Biogen said it would end a post-approval study of Aduhelm and return the licensing rights to Neurimmune, from which it had licensed the drug in 2007, after failing to find a partner to mitigate costs of obtaining standard regulatory approval.
Since CEO Christopher Viehbacher took the helm at Biogen in late 2022, the drugmaker has cut jobs, launched a review of its biosimilars business and made a $6.5bn deal for rare disease drugmaker Reata to return the company to growth.
Investors have been looking to Alzheimer’s disease drug Leqembi, Reata’s drug Skyclarys, as well as Biogen’s depression drug to drive growth in the second half of this decade as older treatments face increased competition and patent losses.
The company recorded a 35c hit to its fourth-quarter profit from Aduhelm exit costs.
Biogen forecast a 2024 profit between $15 and $16 per share, on an adjusted basis, compared with LSEG estimates of $15.65 per share.
It expects sales of pharmaceutical products and Leqembi to be flat compared with 2023.
In the fourth quarter, sales of Biogen’s once-blockbuster drug Tecfidera, which is facing competition from a cheaper generic rival, fell 17.8% to $244.3m, below estimates of $252.3m.
The company reported an adjusted profit of $2.95 per share, compared to analysts’ estimates of $3.18 per share.
Revenue fell 6.2% to $2.39bn, missing estimates of $2.47bn.
Reuters
Scientists discover proteins that may predict dementia
US biotech firm I-Mab in surprise deal to divest from China
Eli Lilly expects obesity and diabetes drugs to deliver hefty profit bump
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Labs in Britain and SA team up to focus on genomic surveillance
Amgen opts for different route to weight-loss windfall
Novartis on track to buy Cytokinetics, insider says
Bayer’s drug to relieve menopause-related hot flushes succeeds in late-stage ...
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.